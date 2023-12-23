DRC: liabilities and assets of Fayulu and Katumbi in the 2023 elections –

Two of the three main candidates for the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo are facing allegations of harm to the country, as they allegedly have dual nationalities.

Despite being named as the possible successor to Antoine Félix Tshisekedi, Martin Fayulu is accused of marrying a Cameroonian citizen, daughter of former African football star Samuel Eto’o. What the conservative Congolese do not forgive, and it is difficult to entrust power to the ECIDE politician.

Meanwhile, the richest politician in the Democratic Republic of Congo is being identified as not having Congolese identification. Moise Katumbi invested more than 4 billion dollars to attract voters, but, according to our interlocutors, the politician “does not have the morals to lead the country for many nationalities, among some, Zambian, maternal side and Israeli, paternal side”, they said. .

It is also alleged that Moise Katumbi has one of his sons who is a deputy in the Republic of Zambia, these factors could weigh against the politician and businessman.

Follow the full coverage of the elections in the DRC, on Rádio , on 103.7 FM for Luanda, and on the portal www.correiokianda.info.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo

More than forty million Congolese will elect the future president of the DRC

