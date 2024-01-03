DRC: Martin Fayulu denies CENI results and calls for protests –

Martin Fayulu, candidate for President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, rejected the elections and the provisional results published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) this Sunday, December 31st.

In a statement to the nation a few hours after the results were released, the politician accused the President of CENI, Kadima, of “being at the service of Mr. Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo”, and confirmed this with this result.

The president of the ECIDE political party also called on the Congolese to “protest against this new coup d’état carried out by CENI for the benefit of Mr. Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo”.

According to Martin Fayulu, the legitimacy crisis is more deeply rooted in the DRC, he called on society not to accept the new coup, and called for resistance based on article 64 of the DRC Constitution.

Therefore, he called for new elections to end this crisis of legitimacy, new credible, transparent, peaceful and impartial elections”, added the president of ECIDE.

CENI announced this Sunday the provisional results in which Felix Félix Tshisekedi is the winner with 73.34% followed by Moïse Katumbi with 18.08%, and Martin Fayulu came in 3rd place with 960,478 votes, or 5.33%.

Félix Tshisekedi re-elected president of the DRC

Also Read:  Joel Leonardo's nephew denies extortion to Augusto Tomás -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

LG Electronics Launches 2024 OLED TV Line -January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am
LG Electronics Launches 2024 OLED TV Line -January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am
Posted on
The “Sponsors” of Rizea from Chisinau (II)
The “Sponsors” of Rizea from Chisinau (II)
Posted on
How did the world’s highest paid basketball coach end up being the biggest disgrace in NBA history?
How did the world’s highest paid basketball coach end up being the biggest disgrace in NBA history?
Posted on
The place in the house where this lucky plant should be placed to attract well-being and abundance
The place in the house where this lucky plant should be placed to attract well-being and abundance
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News