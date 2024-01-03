DRC: Martin Fayulu denies CENI results and calls for protests

Martin Fayulu, candidate for President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, rejected the elections and the provisional results published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) this Sunday, December 31st.

In a statement to the nation a few hours after the results were released, the politician accused the President of CENI, Kadima, of “being at the service of Mr. Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo”, and confirmed this with this result.

The president of the ECIDE political party also called on the Congolese to “protest against this new coup d’état carried out by CENI for the benefit of Mr. Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo”.

According to Martin Fayulu, the legitimacy crisis is more deeply rooted in the DRC, he called on society not to accept the new coup, and called for resistance based on article 64 of the DRC Constitution.

Therefore, he called for new elections to end this crisis of legitimacy, new credible, transparent, peaceful and impartial elections”, added the president of ECIDE.

CENI announced this Sunday the provisional results in which Felix Félix Tshisekedi is the winner with 73.34% followed by Moïse Katumbi with 18.08%, and Martin Fayulu came in 3rd place with 960,478 votes, or 5.33%.