DRC region on the border with Zaire has already recorded 400 cases of cholera

The cholera outbreak in the neighboring Democratic Republics of Congo and Zambia continues to worry the Angolan authorities. A Radio knows from official sources that the territory of Lower Kongo, in the DRC, near the border with Zaire, recorded close to 400 cases of the disease, which resulted in 43 deaths, until last Tuesday.

Public health specialist Rosalon Pedro argues that, taking into account the characteristics of the disease, authorities must intensify measures aimed at blocking the outbreak.

The doctor believes that health authorities implement active surveillance measures to identify people with signs of diarrhea along the border. Rosalon also advocates providing clean water to sufficiently limit the spread of the outbreak.

Yesterday, the Director of Public Health, Helga Freitas, informed that the country is at maximum alert level 2 due to the cholera epidemic in neighboring countries.

According to data from UNICEF, the DRC is facing the worst cholera epidemic in the last six years, with the epicenter in the east of the country. In 2023, the number of cholera cases tripled to 52,506 suspected cases, including 470 deaths. More than 40% of those affected are children. North Kivu is the epicenter of the epidemic, accounting for almost 65% of all cases.

It should be remembered that in this same region, clashes broke out at the beginning of last year between the local army and the rebels of the March 23 Movement (M23), which have already killed hundreds of people and at least 52 thousand citizens have been displaced.

In the Republic of Zambia, since October 2024, until this year, 10,413 cases have been diagnosed, causing 412 deaths among adults and children in that country.

It should be remembered that Angola recorded the last cholera outbreak, from December 2017 to May 2018, in the province of Uíge. Records indicate 895 cases of the disease, which resulted in thirteen deaths.