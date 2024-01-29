DRC region on the border with Zaire has already recorded 400 cases of cholera –

The cholera outbreak in the neighboring Democratic Republics of Congo and Zambia continues to worry the Angolan authorities. A Radio knows from official sources that the territory of Lower Kongo, in the DRC, near the border with Zaire, recorded close to 400 cases of the disease, which resulted in 43 deaths, until last Tuesday.

Public health specialist Rosalon Pedro argues that, taking into account the characteristics of the disease, authorities must intensify measures aimed at blocking the outbreak.

The doctor believes that health authorities implement active surveillance measures to identify people with signs of diarrhea along the border. Rosalon also advocates providing clean water to sufficiently limit the spread of the outbreak.

Yesterday, the Director of Public Health, Helga Freitas, informed that the country is at maximum alert level 2 due to the cholera epidemic in neighboring countries.

According to data from UNICEF, the DRC is facing the worst cholera epidemic in the last six years, with the epicenter in the east of the country. In 2023, the number of cholera cases tripled to 52,506 suspected cases, including 470 deaths. More than 40% of those affected are children. North Kivu is the epicenter of the epidemic, accounting for almost 65% of all cases.

It should be remembered that in this same region, clashes broke out at the beginning of last year between the local army and the rebels of the March 23 Movement (M23), which have already killed hundreds of people and at least 52 thousand citizens have been displaced.

Also Read:  Beňová accused the opposition of deliberately manipulating the European Parliament

In the Republic of Zambia, since October 2024, until this year, 10,413 cases have been diagnosed, causing 412 deaths among adults and children in that country.

It should be remembered that Angola recorded the last cholera outbreak, from December 2017 to May 2018, in the province of Uíge. Records indicate 895 cases of the disease, which resulted in thirteen deaths.

MINSA on alert due to cholera outbreak in Zambia and DRC

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The broken destiny of Marouane, Moroccan crushed in a Franco-Spanish tunnel
The broken destiny of Marouane, Moroccan crushed in a Franco-Spanish tunnel
Posted on
Why rapper Nicki Minaj is at odds with her colleague Megan Thee Stallion | Backbiting
Why rapper Nicki Minaj is at odds with her colleague Megan Thee Stallion | Backbiting
Posted on
Schumacher and Hamilton: What makes each seven-time champion special?
Schumacher and Hamilton: What makes each seven-time champion special?
Posted on
11 benefits of tangerine peel that you have never heard of have been revealed. You will regret throwing it away for years.
11 benefits of tangerine peel that you have never heard of have been revealed. You will regret throwing it away for years.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News