Dreame is showing the new vacuum/mopping robot DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra Heat at CES, …

Dreame Technology, a pioneer of innovative household appliances, is showing four innovations at CES 2024. After the company brought the extendable mop to Europe for the first time with the MopExtend™ technology, it is now introducing its latest innovations in the field of vacuum cleaners with the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra Heat vacuum/mopping robot, the Dreame Z10 Station stick vacuum cleaner and the Dreame H13 Pro wet/dry vacuum cleaner Household automation. There is already a preview of the A1 robotic lawnmower.

DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra Heat: worry-free household

The DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra Heat is the newest member of the family. It is the next generation of the best-selling L10s Ultra and combines all of the brand’s top innovations in one device. Dreame brings a range of improvements and cutting-edge technologies to the market in a package with a 6-in-1 station for under €1000.

Rotating mops with MopExtend™ technology for clean edges

Clean to the brim! Thanks to the extendable mops (MopExtend™ Technology), a technology that Dreame presented for the first time in Europe at IFA last year, dirty edges are a thing of the past. The L10s Pro Ultra Heat has even more precise edge detection and moves its mop along obstacles or skirting boards when necessary. The rotating design ensures maximum cleaning performance, even with stubborn dirt.

Vormax™ suction system with powerful 7,000 Pa suction power

No stone is left unturned! In order to cope with even coarse dirt and the most difficult surfaces, the L10s Pro Ultra Heat comes with powerful 7,000 Pa suction power. Thanks to the flow-optimized Turbo Force air duct system, it is still particularly quiet.

6-in-1 station with hot water mop cleaning and cleaning agent dosage

Effortlessly clean for up to 75 days! Because the 6-in-1 station on the L10s Pro Ultra Heat not only takes care of a charged battery:

Mop cleaning with hot water – This is how the L10s Pro Ultra Heat always ensures hygienic floor care. Because cleaning the mops with hot water loosens even stubborn stains, effectively removes odors and enhances the effect of the cleaning solution. And thanks to a generous 4 liter dirty water tank and a 4.5 liter clean water tank, there is no need to constantly change the water by hand.

Automatic mop drying with hot air – Dries the mops after cleaning with hot air to prevent mold formation and bad smells.

Auto-Empty/Hands-Free up to 75 days – With DualBoost 2.0 technology and a 3.2 liter dust bag, the dust container automatically empties for up to 75 days and needs to be changed less than six times per year.

Automatic Fresh Water Supply – Refills the robot’s water tank so it can mop long distances without stopping and it’s never left high and dry.

Automatic cleaning agent refill – Fills the robot with the correct ratio of cleaning agents and water for shiny and environmentally friendly cleaning results.

Optionally available: Water connection kit for automatic refilling and emptying** – The water connection kit makes fully automatic floor cleaning a reality. With the expansion package, the station of the L10s Pro Ultra Heat can be connected to fresh and waste water and will then fill automatically.

Integrated CleanGenius™ dirt detection

No more stains after cleaning! The L10 Pro Ultra Heat is the first in its class to feature CleanGenius™ dirt detection. This means it automatically detects stubborn stains and cleans the areas several times if necessary.

Smart Pathfinder™ navigation and AI obstacle detection

Always on track! The L10s Pro Ultra Heat always finds the best route thanks to Smart Pathfinder™ navigation. Thanks to AI obstacle detection with structured light, it also avoids obstacles reliably and precisely.

This means the robot is well prepared for its next use and users can forget about floor care for weeks. All that remains are clean floors.

Prices and availability

The L10s Pro Ultra Heat will be available at the end of January in the Dreame online shop as well as in online and retail stores.

Dreame Z10 Station: One station, 90 days of rest.

The Dreame Z10 Station is more than a cordless vacuum cleaner! With its automatic emptying station, annoying emptying over the trash can is no longer an issue. After vacuuming and simply pressing a button, the dust is automatically emptied into the station in just 10 seconds thanks to a multi-layer filter system.

Thanks to the 2.5L capacity, there is no more dust for up to 90 days. An antibacterial filter in the station inhibits the growth of bacteria and thus ensures clean and odor-free air.

Prepared for every situation

The Dreame Z10 Station has a running time of 65 minutes without interruption, making it ideal for long-term cleaning tasks. The powerful battery and fast 108,000 rpm motor ensure that hair, dirt, dust and all other residues are effectively removed from all rooms.

The brush has V-shaped bristles that absorb dirt better, as well as blue LEDs that light up at an angle of 138° and help detect and remove even the smallest dirt particles on floors and carpets.

Two brush heads are available for the Z10 Station, which are optimally adapted to every situation. The multi-surface brush is equipped with a comb that makes it easy to vacuum up hair. The soft roller brush allows you to remove various types of residue such as dirt, dust and hair on a variety of hard floors.

In addition, the Z10 Station offers a wide range of easily replaceable accessories for everyday use.

Prices and availability

The Z10 Station is now available online and in retail at an RRP of €499.09.

Further innovations for 2024

In addition to the DreameBot L10s Pro Ultra Heat Heat and the Dreame Z10 Station, the Dreame H13 Pro is also in the starting blocks, which will renew the H series in the area of ​​wet/dry vacuum cleaners.

Dreame has set itself the goal of bringing the innovations of household automation into other areas of daily life. That’s why Dreame is presenting a robotic lawnmower for the first time, the Dreame Roboticmower A1. The company is bringing state-of-the-art robotics into the garden and users will be able to mow the lawn at the touch of a finger in the future.

Price and availability

The Dreame H13 Pro and the Dreame Roboticmower A1 will be available at the end of March 2024.

