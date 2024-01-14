Dreaming of getting gold, this man digs a 40 meter hole in the kitchen, what are the results?

#Dreaming #gold #man #digs #meter #hole #kitchen #results

MINAS GERAIS, KOMPAS.com – A Brazilian man dug a 40 meter deep hole in his kitchen after dreaming of finding gold.

The man’s name is Joao Pimenta da Silva who is 71 years old.

He lives in Ipatinga, a municipality in the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Also read: The government hasn’t fixed it, this man patched up his own road, wrote my money on the asphalt

However, instead of gold, he lost his life after falling into the hole.

His body was found at the bottom of a well he and his neighbors dug themselves.

As reported by Oddity Central on Thursday (11/1/2024), da Silva was reported to have dreamed that there was gold deep under his house, then decided to dig to get it.

He even told his dream to his neighbors.

Even though he was laughed at at first, da Silva was actually able to convince his neighbor to help him dig a hole in the well.

Unfortunately, the treasure hunt ended in disaster when the 71 year old man fell to his death while trying to get out of a 40 meter deep hole.

According to Antonio Costa, a neighbor who helped Joao Pimenta da Silva dig, the old man was trying to remove water and mud at the bottom of the hole when he fell to his death.

They had lowered a pump into the hole and managed to get out several buckets of water, but da Silva wanted to go down into the hole to check for himself.

As Costa lowered him into the well, da Silva asked him to pull back.

Also read: Unemployed, this man relies on 4 wives to meet his living needs

Well, as he started to pull, da Silva somehow slipped from the swing-like contraption, and his arm got entangled in the rope of the swing.

“I tried to hold it in, alone, no way to call for help. But if I persist, he will drag me down too. “I only heard a sound when he reached the bottom,” Costa told police.

Firefighters called to the scene found Joao Pimenta da Silva dead at the bottom of a deep pit.

He showed polytrauma, open fractures in both legs, hip fractures, abdominal wounds, extensive abrasions, and no signs of life.

After examining the deep hole in da Silva’s kitchen, investigators were surprised by how the old man managed to dig a well “so deep with a stable structure that is close to perfect.”

Da Silva’s neighbors said the retiree had experience digging wells.

Also read: Falling into a hole deliberately made on the beach, this man is buried and difficult to help

The mystery of Joao Pimenta da Silva’s death in the hole he dug still leaves many questions without answers. Even his own family, did not know about his treasure hunt.

Get selected news updates and breaking news every day from Kompas.com. Come join the Telegram Group “Kompas.com News Update”, click the link then join. You must install the Telegram application first on your cellphone.

