Dresden: Boat accident on the Elbe – police continue search for missing person

#Dresden #Boat #accident #Elbe #police #continue #search #missing #person

Dresden. The search for the sailor who was disembarked on the Elbe had to be called off on Friday without success. This is what the riot police say. “We searched until we could no longer see anything through the darkness,” said spokeswoman Almut Sichler. A helicopter and the water police were on the way; The search was carried out from Dresden to Riesa.

The search will continue on Saturday morning. The search party wants to set off around eight o’clock. The emergency services will decide whether a helicopter will be used again depending on the weather conditions in the morning.

It is now known that the boat belonged to the 28-year-old who was in the boat with the missing man. Almut Sichler says he is being investigated for endangering shipping traffic. It is still unclear what relationship the two men on the boat had to each other. This is the subject of the investigation.

The 36-year-old man was traveling with the 28-year-old in the sailing boat on the Elbe on Thursday afternoon – and capsized in the storm. The accident occurred near the Ballhaus Watzke in Pieschen. While the younger man was able to escape onto the boat, the 36-year-old has been missing since then.

The fire brigade’s assessment of the night of the storm

Friday, December 22nd, 9 a.m.: In the wake of the storm on Thursday, the fire department went out on around 20 weather-related missions. The fire department announced this on Friday morning in a report on the night of the storm in Dresden.

The emergency services had to remove trees from overhead lines on Zschoner Berg Street and Marienallee. The fire brigade had to secure an approximately 15 meter long construction fence on Dürerstrasse. This was supposed to secure a construction site on the sidewalk and fell onto the street during the storm. Trees also fell on Gohliser Straße and Azaleenweg. They damaged vehicles and blocked the road.

According to the fire department, there will still be “weather-related events” on Friday morning. The emergency services therefore urge caution – and ask that the fire department be informed if there is an immediate danger.

This is what we reported so far:

After boat accident: Police continue search operation

Friday, December 22nd, 8 a.m.: The police continued the search for the missing person on Friday morning after the boat accident on the Elbe. As Alexander Borgis from the riot police reports, the water police and a helicopter started looking for the 36-year-old from Dresden at around 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday afternoon, the man, along with a 28-year-old from Dresden, capsized a sailing boat near the Watzke Ballhaus in Pieschen. While the 28-year-old was able to escape onto the boat, his companion is still missing.

This is how Sächsische.de reported on the storm on Thursday:

Storm Zoltan alone caused 16 operations in the Dresden Police Department area by around 6 p.m. on Thursday. “Tree on the street, tree on overhead power line, advertising sign on the street – we are currently driving from one operation to the next,” reported a police spokesman in the evening.

The fire department was also in constant operation on Thursday afternoon, says Steffen Bedrich. “The entire city area was affected,” he says. For example, a tree fell onto a sidewalk in Pieschen, and one fell onto a power cable on Marienallee.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Bautzner Straße, at the level of the Mordgrund Bridge, a tree fell onto an overhead power line. “The operation took place right in the middle of rush hour traffic,” says Steffen Bedrich. As an SZ reporter reports, the street was therefore completely closed. Traffic was also backed up on the surrounding streets in the evening. The replacement buses on line eleven moved to the opposite side of the Elbe.

Man missing after boat accident on the Elbe

There must have been dramatic scenes that took place on the Elbe in Dresden on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses called the emergency number around 12:30 p.m., reports Alexander Borgis, spokesman for the Saxony riot police.

A sailing boat capsized near the Ballhaus Watzke in Pieschen. Two men disembarked, police said. One of the two, a 28-year-old from Dresden, was able to get back onto the boat – and was rescued there by the fire department and the water police.

The other, a 36-year-old from Dresden, was still missing on Thursday afternoon. “We’ll search until nightfall, then we’ll call it quits,” says Alexander Borgis. The search will continue in the morning.

The current strong current of the Elbe and the high water level are dangerous. The former is caused by the storm. According to initial findings, this was also the cause of the accident, according to the riot police spokesman.

Why the men were traveling by boat on the Elbe is currently unknown. This is part of the investigation. It is also still unclear what relationship the men have to each other.

The boat has been recovered. The fire brigade was able to reach it approximately at the height of the wing path bridge. The rescued man was given medical care in an ambulance on site and then taken to hospital.

Christmas circus canceled

Due to the storm warning, the Dresden Christmas Circus has to cancel its lunchtime and evening show this Thursday. With winds expected to reach level nine, the 2pm and 6.30pm shows will be cancelled.

Guests who have already purchased tickets in advance are asked to contact the Christmas Circus directly to rebook the tickets. A return is not possible. To do this, guests are asked to come to the ticket car in front of the circus tent. The original tickets are required for the exchange. The ticket car is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the German Weather Service, gusts of between 80 and 100 km/h are expected until Friday. The fire department is on standby and prepared for the storm. The Christmas Circus will decide on Friday whether the shows also have to be canceled.

Advent concert takes place

The big Advent concert in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium at 6 p.m. will take place as planned. “All people involved in the production keep an eye on current weather events,” the organizers said in a statement. In the current planning they are working closely with the German Weather Service. There may be delays in the program due to weather. (SZ/esz, the)