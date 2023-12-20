Dried fruit, how much to eat per day to ensure that it really gives us benefits

#Dried #fruit #eat #day #ensure #benefits

Dried fruit is very important but it is equally important to respect the recommended nutritional quantities to avoid having adverse consequences.

Dried fruit (Ricettasprint.it)

Dried fruit is very important for the assimilation of nutrients that we need in an essential way. The same has antioxidants, which slow down aging, then various minerals and vitamins, as well as fibers.

Thanks to the dried fruit we are fine. We can munch on it especially mid-morning as a snack or mid-afternoon as a snack. Those are the most suitable moments.

Or we can also associate dried fruit with breakfast, with a good glass or cup of skimmed milk or yogurt. However, it is important to respect the right measures since eating too much dried fruit could cause side effects.

And staying within this quantity, which we are about to say, will represent an excellent way to be able to stay healthy. It has been discussed in recent months in the scientific food magazine BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

Dried fruit, what is the right amount to eat

Walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds (Ricettasprint.it)

The ideal size goes from 15-20 grams up to 30 grams on a daily basis. In fact, the best results following an observation carried out on thousands and thousands of subjects in a specific study came from those who consumed these quantities of dried fruit every day.

The people observed in their eating habits were:

51,529 males between 40 and 75 years of age;

121,700 women between 35 and 55 years of age;

116,686 women between 24 and 44 years of age.

All this then extended over a period of twenty years and in-depth checks took place every four years. Those who ate dried fruit in the right quantities also showed a lower propensity to gain weight.

Furthermore, there was increased protection against digestive system diseases such as diabetes and others. And also a more marked protection of the heart. An undoubted benefit which means that almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts and the like can allow you to gain less weight is given by the satiating power with which they are endowed.

However, if we end up eating too many of these healthy and natural foods, we will end up feeling too bloated. Furthermore it must be said that One hundred grams of almonds contain 576 caloriesand there are plenty of hazelnuts in the same quantity 628 kcal. Instead, there are walnuts in a pound 607 kcal.