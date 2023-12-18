Drink every day or have one drink a week? Study shows what is worse for health

#Drink #day #drink #week #Study #shows #worse #health

Running a marathon once a week is worse for your health. (Photo: Reproduction)

Going on a drinking binge in one night is more dangerous to your health than constantly drinking alcohol. The conclusion is from a new study that mapped the effects of alcohol intake patterns — that is, how you drink, rather than just how much.

Researchers from University College London (UCL), the Royal Free Hospital, and the universities of Oxford and Cambridge examined data on 312,500 adult drinkers from the UK Biobank database. The intention was to check whether there was evidence of an increased risk of liver disease based on lifestyle habits, in addition to the presence of genetic factors and diabetes.

Although it is known that “binge drinking” (drinking without stopping in a short period of time) is harmful to health, for the first time research compared this habit with other ways of consuming alcohol. The conclusion was that marathoning once a week is worse than sharing the same amount of alcohol for the same period.

The average alcohol consumption was calculated in the research within four groups, by quantity: those who drink within the limit (less than 24g for women and 32g for men), above the limit but below the binge (24g to 48g for women and 32g 64g for men), binge (48g to 72g for women and 64g to 96g for men) and heavy binge (more than 72g for women and more than 96g for men).

Around 20% of the population drinks within the tolerable limit and 42% are above this limit. “Marathoners” make up 23%, while 15% do heavy drinking marathons.

Consumption patterns

The research results indicate that healthy adults who drink above the daily limit but less than the binge had a slightly increased risk of liver diseases such as cirrhosis and fatty liver disease (1.33 times), while “marathon runners” had double the risk. (2.37). Those who binge heavily almost quadruple their risk (3.85).

When the researchers refined the data, including participants’ reports of their drinking patterns, the conclusions were even more impressive. Those who described their habit as moderate had an increased risk of liver disease between 1.33 and 2.39, while people who admitted to marathon running were more than five times more likely to have harmful consequences for the liver (5.16) and, therefore, Finally, those who had even heavier drinking nights multiplied this risk by 9.38.

“One in three people who drink at high levels will have serious liver disease,” said senior study author Gautam Mehta, from the division of medicine at UCL and the Royal Free Hospital. “Genetics has an influence, but this study highlights that the pattern of alcohol intake is also a determining factor. The results suggest, for example, that it may be more harmful to drink 21 doses in two sessions than to spread that amount throughout the week.”

The study also highlights previous findings about why people who take an “all or nothing” approach to alcohol are at greater risk of health harm. Initial research points to the possibility that marathon drinks increase levels of bacterial proteins (lipopolysaccharides) and pro-inflammatory cytokines, two crucial factors in liver disease.