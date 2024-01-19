Drinking alcohol in certain ways increases the risk

#Drinking #alcohol #ways #increases #risk

24vita

Diseases

Krebs

By: Judith Braun

PrintShare

Your own lifestyle plays an important role in preventing cancer. Alcohol is considered a risk factor that can be influenced. According to a study, you shouldn’t drink this on an empty stomach.

Alcohol is a cell toxin that damages nerve cells, organs and the immune system. According to the German Cancer Information Center Alcohol consumption promotes the development of various cancers and is one of the most important cancer risk factors that can be influenced by your own lifestyle. As a study has now found out, it’s not just the quantity that matters when it comes to drinking: how you consume the alcohol is also crucial.

Cancer: Anyone who drinks alcohol on an empty stomach has a higher risk

Alcohol is one of the most important risk factors for cancer that can be influenced by lifestyle. © Wellphoto/IMAGO

Many young people in particular have made it a habit to skip a meal when they consume alcohol in order to lose weight, like this German medical newspaper reported. However, this is a trend that is worrying: as researchers in their journal Gastroenterology Published study found that there is a connection between this approach and an increased risk of cancer. Accordingly, the alcohol-dependent risk of developing cancers of the gastrointestinal tract is significantly increased if alcohol consumption is not associated with a meal. There was a particular risk of drinking on an empty stomach for the development of tumors in the stomach or intestines before the age of 50 or 55.

The results of the study showed that drinking alcohol without meals was associated with a ten percent higher risk of cancer of the stomach or intestines compared to drinking with food. For their study, the scientists take into account the extent of alcohol consumption and other risk factors. In addition, the increase in risk associated with drinking without solid food was independent of gender, age, physical activity, BMI, smoking status, type of alcoholic beverages and total alcohol consumption.

Don’t miss out: You can find everything about health in the newsletter of our partner 24vita.de.

Increased risk of cancer: Alcohol consumption without food probably leads to an inflammatory condition in the intestines

The authors of the study explained the connection that they found in their investigation, for example through delayed gastric emptying during alcohol consumption with food consumed at the same time. This reduces the absorption of alcohol in the body. However, if a person drinks on an empty stomach, the breakdown of alcohol is slowed down. Alcohol, together with the breakdown products, could cause an inflammatory state in the intestine, creating a microenvironment that promotes the formation of carcinomas.

Know your cancer risk: Eleven foods can promote tumor growth

View photo series

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.