Drive at full speed with Rocket Racing update 28.10!

Rocket Racing Update 28.10

Rocket Racing Update 28.10 is here, which means it’s time to put the pedal to the metal! In update 28.10, you will be able to test your drifting skills in two new circuits and dazzle your rivals with a trail for your car. Plus, enjoy smooth driving with several practical improvements, such as an updated control system for mobile.

Two new circuits in Advanced

Are you ready for a new challenge? Start your engine, because update 28.10 arrives with two new circuits in Advanced in which you will have to drift in tight curves, avoid obstacles and fly to the finish line.

The first new circuit is lazy lake 2a dangerous alternate version of a fan-favorite circuit that unlocks in qualifying races when you reach Gold I. Keep your hands firmly on the wheel as you face obstacles determined to slow you down.

The next is Circuito K2 Two, where you will travel winding roads at full speed and catch a lot of air. This circuit is designed for experienced drivers, so you will have to master your driving technique and reach Platinum I to unlock it in the qualifying races.

New customization option: traces

Get ready to overtake your rivals in style. with the new traces from Rocket Racing, customize the dust you raise on the track while you skid to overtake the peloton.

Traces are a new type of locker item that you can use to customize your car. They will arrive soon in the multigame inventory. That means you’ll own certain trails in Rocket League if you get them in Fortnite (and vice versa). The first trail that comes to Rocket Racing is the extreme drift trail original Fortnite, which is already in the Fortnite box office around the world. Over time, more traces will arrive in the Fortnite store.

Extreme Drift will appear in your Rocket League garage later if you play both Fortnite and Rocket League on the same Epic account. Get different colors for this trail by completing the tests of the set-up of season zero, available until March 26, 2024 at 05:00 CET. Smoke your opponents on the race track!

Some of the unlockable colors for Extreme Drift.

In Fortnite, trails are limited to Rocket Racing for now. Traces do not provide any type of competitive advantage.

Improved touch controls for mobile

Update 28.10 includes improvements for playing Rocket Racing on mobile devices with touch controls:

Both the D-pad and the buttons to accelerate, activate the turbo, perform aerial dodges and jump have received visual and usability improvements.

has been enabled automatic acceleration . It can be activated and deactivated.

From now on, if you want to stop, you have to hold down the brake button. Once the speed indicator reaches 0, you will begin to go in reverse.

Major improvements and bug fixes