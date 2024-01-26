Driven by Migration, Germany’s Population Increases by 300,000 People

#Driven #Migration #Germanys #Population #Increases #People

Germany’s population will increase by around 300,000 people in 2023, said the German Statistical Office, Destatis, Thursday (25/1).

By the end of 2023, Germany’s population will have reached 84.7 million people, Destatis said. The growth remains in line with the average rate seen between 2012 and 2021, the office said.

But the increase is much lower than in 2022, when there was an unusually large increase of around 1.1 million people, driven mainly by an influx of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

As in previous years, net migration, or the balance between people who emigrate and immigrate, is a driving factor in population growth, given that the number of Germans without migration shows a gradual decline.

The population has continued to shrink for decades

Germany recorded net migration of between 680,000 and 710,000 people, Destatis reported, about twice the net population growth, which also records birth and death rates.

As in the years since German reunification, the balance between births and deaths was negative again in 2023, as more people died than were born, Destatis said.

Migration politics is currently still one of the main topics in Germany. The government has recently increased border controls and will speed up the deportation process for illegal immigrants and asylum applicants whose asylum requests are rejected.

At the same time, the German government is trying to facilitate the arrival of skilled and qualified foreign workers to fill the labor shortage.

The German government recently reformed immigration and citizenship laws, to ease the naturalization process and allow dual citizenship in general.

