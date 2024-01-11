Driver dies crushed by his truck

A small brake failure turned into a tragedy at Fiakarana Anosiala on Tuesday. A driver was crushed by the wheel of his own truck while carrying out a repair under the vehicle.

The horrific scene petrified eyewitnesses. The 33-year-old victim stopped when his brakes stuck. He went down to unblock the pads. The truck moved as it continued to bustle underneath. The wheel literally rolled over his head.

The other people present at the time of the incident quickly transported the injured person to the Anosiala University Hospital Center. Unfortunately, he could not be saved. He lost too much blood and died.

The victim was no longer at the scene of the tragic event when the gendarmes from the Ambohidratrimo brigade arrived. His body was transferred to the morgue. His grieving family came to collect him.

An investigation was opened because a man died. It is also to place the responsibility of those who could be involved.

Embroidery Leonard

