Drivers, ATTENTION! The police are now taking the DRIVER for THIS! Radical CHANGES on the roads that you MUST know about

Illustration photo. Source: Pixabay, TASR/Roman Hanc, edited by regióny.sk

SLOVAKIA – Drivers will have to get used to the new rules again. Changes in several traffic regulations, which we come into contact with daily, will start to apply in just a few months. The news also applies to winter tires, which the police will not recognize without a special symbol. And Slovaks who also drive in the Czech Republic should pay attention.

As of April 2024, the transitional provision on traffic markings will end, the rules for solid and yellow lines will change, as will the validity of vertical signs, the autoviny.sk portal reminds. According to him, the amendment to the Ordinance on Traffic Signs will come into effect on April 1. In practice, therefore, it is necessary to prepare for several changes:

1. The intersection will no longer invalidate signs

From April of this year in Slovakia, intersections will no longer have mandatory and prohibitive traffic signs, and now regulatory traffic signs.

Each order or prohibition that is valid for a section will have a traffic sign at which it begins and a traffic sign at which it ends. The section that will be marked in this way will have priority over the beginning and end of the village, the beginning and end of the highway, and the like.

This applies in particular to traffic signs specifying the maximum permitted speed, no overtaking, no standing, the main road and the like. These changes are justified by the arrival of vehicles with automatic recognition of traffic signs, as the predecessor of self-driving vehicles.

2. It will not be possible to cross the solid line onto the plot

Today, it is stated in the annex to the Decree on Traffic Markings that if the sign marks a longitudinal continuous line marking a lane, it is forbidden to cross it or exceed it with a load, if it is not necessary to bypass a road traffic obstacle. But we can also cross this line if we need to get to the land next to the road. However, it will be banned from April.

However, as the Autonoviny portal adds, the law may still be amended until then, and drivers may receive an exception, but at the same time, the wording of the decree does not allow for this.

3. Yellow lines for the prohibition of standing and stopping end

Until the end of March 2024, the yellow lines indicate the prohibition of stopping and the prohibition of standing on both sides of the line. A yellow line means stopping and standing prohibited, and a dashed yellow line means standing prohibited. However, according to the regulation valid from April 1, 2024, only temporary horizontal traffic markings will be drawn in yellow.

Check your winter tires, they must have a special symbol

The change in rules will also affect tires. Newly, winter tires will have to have a snowflake symbol. The change will take effect from October 2024. The police will not take into account the previous M+S designation because it is not legally binding, the Topspeed.sk portal points out.

This is what the flake looks like, which will be mandatory on winter tires.

Until the end of September, motorists will only be able to drive with the M+S sign. The problem occurs with older tires where the symbol is missing. Drivers thus have time until the next winter season to buy new tires if the current ones do not meet the regulations. Sanctions of up to 40 euros are threatened for failure to comply with the obligation.

For a mobile phone in hand without a driver’s license

Pay attention to the tightening of the rules in our western neighbors. The Czechs increase the penalties for serious traffic violations. And that includes manipulation with a mobile phone, informs the portal elektricevozy.cz.

The police will now award up to 4 penalty points and a fine from 2,500 to 3,500 crowns (approx. 100-140 euros). Those who are caught by the police with a mobile phone in their hand more than once can fare significantly worse. They can lose their driver’s license for a whole year, and in addition, they will not only have to undergo a psychological test, but also retake the final exams from the driving school.