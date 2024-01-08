Drivers, be careful where you fill up: There is no fuel like fuel! THESE petrol stations did not pass inspection

#Drivers #careful #fill #fuel #fuel #petrol #stations #pass #inspection

BRATISLAVA – There is no fuel like fuel and a gas station like a gas station. The Slovak Environmental Inspection for the year 2023 found errors in fuel quality at five Slovak gas stations.

archive video

At the gas station near D1, a car flew into one of the racks at full speed (Source: Facebook/HAKA-Car theft car wanted)

The portal techbyte.sk drew attention to violations related to the quality of gasoline and LPG. Inspections are primarily done to protect the air, but they can be of great help to drivers in deciding which gas stations to avoid.

“In 2023, SIŽP carried out inspections at 155 gas stations. A total of 472 motor fuel samples were taken, of which five samples did not meet the required quality criteria. In these cases, the administrative procedure for the purpose of imposing a fine has not yet been completed,” said SIŽP spokesman Dávid Vido.

View gallery (2)

(Source: Getty Images)

They discovered problems at a total of five pumps. In three cases, the problem was gasoline, in two cases it was an unsatisfactory quality of LPG.

Specifically, these are gas stations:

Gas station 1. SPS, Slovak National Uprising 1301, Žiar nad Hronom, unsatisfactory LPG sample.

ČS LPG gas station, Pri prachárni 5, Košice, unsatisfactory LPG sample.

Jurki gas station, Kollárova 73, Martin, unsatisfactory sample BA 95.

DALIOIL gas station, May 1, Liptovský Mikuláš, unsatisfactory sample BA 98.

Jurki gas station, Demänová, non-compliant sample BA 95.

They face a fine of 700 euros for selling substandard fuel. All samples were taken by the supervisory authority, which in the case of fuels is the customs authority, which carried out the necessary tests in an accredited laboratory. Our tests are carried out by the customs laboratory of the Financial Directorate of the Slovak Republic.