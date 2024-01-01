Drivers will travel the entire S61. Via Baltica will be the main route in the region

#Drivers #travel #entire #S61 #Baltica #main #route #region

Already in 2024, drivers will travel along the entire S61 Via Baltica express route from the vicinity of Ostrów Mazowiecki to the border with Lithuania. The last section here will be the Łomża bypass. The opening of the complete route will be of great importance not only for transport, but also for tourism.

Baltic Way

S61 is this transport corridor on the section from Ostrów Mazowiecki, located approximately halfway between Warsaw and Białystok, through the Podlaskie Voivodeship (Śniadów, Łomża, Kolno area), a part of the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship (Ełk area) through Suwałki to the border with Lithuania in Budzisko. All this the road is approximately 220 km long.

According to the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways, the viaduct over the railway line on the S8 in front of the Ostrów Mazowiecka Północ junction and the paving on this road are currently being rebuilt. In 2024, works on the last, nearly 13 km long section of S61 are scheduled to be completed from the Łomża Zachód junction to the Kolno junction.

“This is the bypass of Łomża. The contractor’s task is to make it available to traffic – on the principle of passability of one line of the bridge on the Narew River – in mid-2024. This will allow the movement of trucks along the S61 to the border with Lithuania, bypassing Łomża” – she emphasized in the announcement summarizing 2023 r. GDDKiA. Łomża bypass, the full standard of the dual carriageway expressway is to be completed in 2025.

In 2023, 49 km of the S61 route were put into operation. These were: the Łomża Zachód junction, which allowed drivers to use the entire Łomża Południe-Łomża Zachód section, the Ełk Południe-Wysokie section (Kalinowo junction), (Warmińsko-Mazurskie) and the Masovian section Ostrów Mazowiecka Północ-Śniadowo.

However, this is not the end of important road investments in the east of the country.

Route S61© Press materials

Via Carpatia

In the fall of 2023 in the province Construction of the first three sections of the international transport corridor Via Carpatia began in the Podlasie region. As part of the construction of this route, Rzeszów and Lublin have already been connected in other parts of the country. Via Carpatia leads from the north to the south of Europe from the border with Lithuania in Budzisko through Białystok, Lublin to the border with Slovakia in Barwinek. It will be approximately 700 km long.

In 2023, construction of S19 started on the sections: Haćki-Bielsk Podlaski, Bielsk Podlaski-Boćki and Boćki-Malewice. The construction of the S19 section from the border with Belarus in Kuźnica to Sokółka is also underway. Earthworks there are being completed and the construction of engineering facilities has begun.

GDDKiA also selected the most advantageous offers for the design and construction of other sections of S19 in Podlasie: Sokółka-Czarna Białostocka, Czarna Białostocka-Białystok Północ and Białystok Północ-Dobrzyniewo. However, no contracts have been signed yet. In total, it is over 46 km of the future S19 road, and the value of these investments is nearly PLN 1.5 billion. Contracts with contractors are to be signed in the first quarter of 2024, and the entire section is to be built in 2025-2028.