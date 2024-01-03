Driving bans, the date is now very close: 99% of the time you will have to buy a new car

A desperate driver in her own car

Bad news for motorists, who are now destined to change cars due to this new rule on the driving ban.

Buying a car is an important step in everyone’s life. They are indeed there are various expenses to be incurred both for the purchase itself and for its maintenance. Between taxes to pay, money for maintenance and expenses for travel (such as petrol, toll booths, etc.), the sum you end up having to spend is not at all trivial.

The biggest problem, however, in these cases comes when you are practically forced to decide where to change your car. For example, it is likely that the car you own is now too old, or that some of its components no longer function properly and must necessarily be changed, or, even worse, that due to an accident your car is more usable.

There is another reason, however, which can sometimes be fundamental for making you change your car, and it concerns traffic bans. This is precisely the reason why you will almost certainly be forced to buy a new one. The day on which this rule will come into force is always closer.

Here’s when you’ll need to buy a new car

The European Parliament’s decision is now almost official: barring sensational surprises in fact from 20235 the sale of diesel, petrol and endothermic cars will be stopped. A move that was therefore undoubtedly made to reduce emissions and, consequently, pollution.

A hard blow therefore for motorists, who from that moment on will no longer be able to buy this type of new car. In fact, they will only be available on the market zero-emission cars, i.e. electric or hydrogen. The rule will also apply in Italy, despite the fact that our country initially asked to at least postpone this regulation to 2040.

An electric car in a charging station – autoruote4x4.com

There is one piece of good news for drivers

The good thing though is that those who own petrol or diesel vehicles will not be forced, at least for the moment, to change them. They will certainly have fewer benefits, but they won’t necessarily have to spend money to buy other cars.

The same should also apply to the second-hand market. In fact, used cars of this type will continue to be sold.

