Drone attacks hit Kiev, Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from the Dutch

Drone attacks hit Kiev, Ukraine receives F16 fighter jets from Dutch

2023. december 22. – 18:16

Our summary of the most important events of the Russian-Ukrainian war on Friday:

Russia has threatened to cut diplomatic ties with the United States if Washington confiscates Russian assets frozen by the conflict in Ukraine. “America should not act under the illusion (…) that Russia clings to diplomatic relations with this country with both hands,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Some Western politicians have previously suggested that proceeds from frozen Russian central bank reserves worth around $300 billion be used to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine. (Sky News).

Ukraine shot down 28 Russian drones on Friday night, the country’s air force said. The Iranian-made drones were fired over the territories of central, southern and western Ukraine. The capital was also hit by a drone attack, at least two were injured. It was the sixth such attack on Kiev this month. (Sky News)

On Thursday, Ukrainian forces destroyed, among other things, nine Russian tanks, 24 artillery guns and 23 drones. According to the latest summary of the Ukrainian General Staff on Friday, the Russian army’s casualties in Ukraine exceeded 351,000. (MTI)

Russia says its air defenses intercepted five Ukrainian drones south of Moscow within an hour on Friday. According to the Ministry of Defense, four were captured over the Kaluga region, and a fifth was destroyed within the territory of Moscow, reports . Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said pieces of the drone fell in the city of Podolsk, but no deaths or other damage were reported.

The Kremlin has called the Wall Street Journal article that the death of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash was orchestrated by Russian security official Nikolai Patrusev as a “soap novel.” Citing Western intelligence agencies, former US and Russian security and intelligence officials, and former Kremlin officials, the WSJ reported that Prigozhin’s private plane was shot down by a small bomb placed under the wing. (Guardians)

The Dutch government will send 18 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday after his meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The delivery of the fighter jets still depends on an export license from the Dutch foreign ministry and the fulfillment of criteria for Ukrainian personnel and infrastructure, Rutte added, without giving a timetable for those decisions. (Guardians)

Russia “lost Ukraine forever” as a result of the war, and despite the massive military efforts since last February, it will not be able to achieve its war goals, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the dpa news agency. According to the Secretary General, the purpose of the Russian military invasion was to prevent Ukraine from approaching NATO and the European Union. “However, Ukraine is now closer to NATO and the European Union than ever,” he said. In addition, Russia has lost about 300,000 people in addition to hundreds of aircraft and thousands of tanks. “Their economy is weaker. They have become more politically isolated,” he added. (MTI)

