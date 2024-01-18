Drones attacked Russia’s two largest cities, Zelensky spread his papers – Our war news on Thursday

#Drones #attacked #Russias #largest #cities #Zelensky #spread #papers #war #news #Thursday

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the air defense shot down one drone over Moscow and two over the Leningrad region surrounding the country’s second largest city, Saint Petersburg. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in Davos that the further delay in Western aid to Ukraine will cause a huge crisis in Europe as a whole. The Ukrainian armed forces called on the residents of the Russian border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy counties in northern Ukraine to leave their settlements for their own safety and to be able to carry out effective attacks against the Russian forces.