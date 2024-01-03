Drones, when and why you need a “license”: what to know to avoid problems

#Drones #license #avoid #problems

Knowing the relevant legislation well is essential to avoid incurring fines or causing damage without the right insurance.

In recent years the use of drones has become increasingly popular for both recreational and professional purposes. Their cost has also gradually become more accessible and today it is possible to purchase well-made models for a few hundred euros. However, to ensure safety and accountability, several countries have introduced the need to obtain a “license” for the use of drones.

Obtaining this type of certification is not always mandatory: it depends on the model you purchase and, more specifically, it generally depends on its size. In addition to the licensing issue, Anyone purchasing a drone must also take registration and insurance into accounttwo other bureaucratic issues that depend on the model owned.

What to know before flying a drone

In general it can be said that the license is required in all cases in which the drone to be piloted weighs equal to or greater than 250 grams. The good news is that this licence, known in the industry as the “Open Category Certificate”, can be obtained in most cases online. The specific categories are A1, A2 and A3, each with a number of specific characteristics: A1 is required for flying over uninvolved people, A2 for flying near people and A3 for flying away from people.

To fly drones with a limited weight in urban areas, therefore, the A1/A3 certificate is required. In particular, this license is necessary for those who use classified drones weighing between 250 grams and 500 grams, or for classified drones weighing more than 250 grams but less than 900 grams.

For those who intend to fly in urban areas with heavier drones, the A2 certificate is required. This applies to drones rated weighing between 500 grams and 2 kilograms, and to drones rated weighing between 900 grams and 4 kilograms.

As regards the A1/A3 certificate, the course to obtain the license is available online on the ENAC web portal. By paying 31 euros it will be possible to follow the lessons and attempt the exam a total of four times. The A2 certificate must instead be obtained in an authorized training center, only if you already have the A1/A3 certificate.

The exam was not considered particularly difficult by those who took it and, once registered, all the necessary study materials are available on the ENAC web portal. In addition to the license it is necessary in all cases to take out insurance, while registration is mandatory for drones weighing more than 250 grams. If the weight is less, it is mandatory only if it is equipped with a camera or microphone.