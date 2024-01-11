Drops against rotavirus in the National Vaccination Program for babies

#Drops #rotavirus #National #Vaccination #Program #babies

From 2024 there will be an extra vaccination for children in the National Vaccination Program. It protects against the rotavirus. Rotavirus can cause babies to have severe diarrhea and dehydration. Sometimes they have to go to the hospital for this. All parents of babies born from January 1, 2024 will receive an invitation for their child. It is not about an injection, but about drops that the baby gets in the mouth.

What is rotavirus?

The rotavirus causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Children get fever, (severe) diarrhea, feel nauseous and have to vomit. The virus is very contagious. It often occurs in young children. Yet rotavirus is not well known. This is because you can only see that it is the rotavirus through research in the laboratory. And that does not always happen in children who have diarrhea.

Hopital

Children who become dehydrated due to prolonged or severe diarrhea need to go to the hospital. This happens to approximately 3,500 children every year. Every year, 5 to 6 children die from rotavirus infection.

Drops

Children receive the drops against rotavirus when they are 6 to 9 weeks old. And again when they are 3 months old. They are then protected against becoming seriously ill for at least 3 years. That is when they are most vulnerable.

The drops are not new. They have been given in more and more countries since 2006. There, fewer and fewer children end up in hospital with a rotavirus infection.

Knowing more?

