Drought. Béni Mellal closes public baths

The impact of the drought is being felt in Béni Mellal. Local authorities have decided to close Moorish baths and car washes three days a week. This measure was announced yesterday, Sunday January 21, by a decree emanating from the Béni Mellal Prefecture and calling for an exceptional organization of working hours for these two sectors.

The decree encourages owners to close their establishments from Monday to Wednesday, with activities resuming from Thursday until Sunday. This measure was implemented from today, Monday January 22, 2024.

No more waste

This decision comes in accordance with a directive from the Ministry of the Interior. The latter calls on the regions and provinces to take strict measures to reduce water waste, in the delicate context of the water crisis currently hitting Morocco. Abdellatif Laftit, Minister of the Interior, recently sent a special circular to the Kingdom’s governors and prefects, calling on them to strengthen surveillance against water waste due to drought.

In this same correspondence, the Minister of the Interior stressed that successive years of drought have had a significant impact on water reserves by seriously weakening water supply capacities. The scarcity of precipitation combined with critical filling levels of dams and the stressed water table point to a major water crisis. “This requires taking strict measures to rationalize the use of water resources,” underlines the ministerial note.

The Ministry of the Interior also called on governors and prefects to completely prohibit the irrigation of green spaces and public parks, the cleaning of roads and public squares with water, and the filling of public and private swimming pools. more than once a year, and the cultivation of agricultural varieties consuming significant quantities of water. A decision taken in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture.

