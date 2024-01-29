Drucker invites Israeli candidates with US and Serbian passports to Riga – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Drucker #invites #Israeli #candidates #Serbian #passports #Riga #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

The list includes eight players who participated in the Women’s EuroBasket 2023 finals in Tel Aviv: Alyssa Byron, Eden Rotberg, Gili Eisner, Daniela Karsh, Eden Cipel, Danielle Raber, Halil Waturi and naturalized American Jenny Sims.

The next largest group is the U20 national team members. Hil Karša, Doriana Dahan-Sujić, Amita Turner and Lehi Azuri won the seventh place in the European Championship in Lithuania in August 2023. The first participated in the “Women’s EuroBasket 2023” qualification game against Sweden.

Dora Sara, Ofira Kestena-Raza and Tamara Bar Gala have already been in the sights of national team coaches. The former has become one of the most productive players of the Israeli championship this season, averaging 20 points per game. The list is closed by the youngest candidate Noa Megeda herself.

Israel’s training camp will begin on Thursday, February 1. The team will go on the road on February 5.

Israeli candidates on January 28, 2024

#SpēlētājaPoz.AugumsGadsKlubs1Alyssa Baron (ASV)G/F17816.04.1992Hapoel Jerusalem4Eden Rotberg (Polija)G17001.07.1998Elitzur Ramla7Gili EisnerSG17606.08.2001Maccabi Ramat Gan8Danielle KarshPG17504.04.2001Eden ZipelF18327.12.2002Hapoel Rishon Le Zion24Danielle RaberF18305.09.1996Elitzur Ramla55Tslil VaturiF17421.06.1998 Elitzur Ramla77Jennie Simms (ASV)F18421.04.1994Elitzur Ramla-Dor SaarG16505.08.1999Ramat Hasharon-Ofir Kesten-RazG17409.10.2000Ramat Hasharon-Tamar Bar GalF18022.01.2002ASA Jerusalem-Hila KarshSG17530.06.2004Hapoel Ris hon Le Zion-Dorian Dahan-Sujič ( Serbija)SF18614.06.2004Hapoel Rishon Le Zion-Amit TernerPF17807.06.2004Hapoel Rishon Le Zion-Lihi AzouriG17013.08.2004Hapoel Petah Tikva-Noa Megged–23.04.2007Wingate Academy

Head Coach: Sharon Drucker.

Sharon Drucker and his assistants Roi Lazar and Neta Cromer Langbord, selected the expanded squad of the Israel women’s national team for the February window of the European Championship qualifiers 2025. In the squad of 16 players, 13 went with the team for the pair of games in Riga, the home game against Ireland on 8.2 and the away game against Latvia on 11.2

