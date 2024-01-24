Drug deal in Leeuwarden: police arrest two men

Photo: police

LEEUWARDEN – The Leeuwarden police arrested two Leeuwarden residents on Tuesday. Around 2 p.m., the police Crime Intervention Group (CIG) intervened at a house on Invasiestraat, after several reports of drug dealing received via Meld Misdaad Anoniem.

During a carefully conducted observation of the home, the CIG noticed a known hard drug user who briefly visited the property. This 51-year-old man from Leeuwarden was later checked in the city and a quantity of cocaine was found in his possession. The man was arrested for possession of hard drugs.

In a subsequent police action in the home involved, they found more than 130 grams of cocaine. The 31-year-old resident of the building was arrested. The police have the matter under investigation.

