“Drug for the pancreas unavailable in Piacenza”. It will be like this until December 2025

Even in Piacenza, a medicine – Creon – which is essential for those suffering from pancreatic diseases, has become almost impossible to find. It was the singer who worriedly spread the alarm Fedez – Federico Lucia – underwent surgery in March 2022 due to a form of cancer.

The president of the ANPI joined his appeal yesterday Giulia Piroli, former municipal councilor of Palazzo Mercanti: “You’re right, I’m looking for Creon for my mother, and since September it’s been really difficult to find it. Now I managed to get a pack of them, but in a month we’ll be back to square one.”

Unfortunately, the shortages could continue until the end of 2025, highlights an information note from the Italian Medicines Agency: “Due to production problems and high demand, drugs are currently distributed on a contingent basis”.

