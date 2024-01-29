Drug shortages in Italy: what they are and why they are still missing

#Drug #shortages #Italy #missing

From deficient drugs we had talked about it on several occasions. It’s been a couple of years now – we faced the problem for the first time in November 2022 – for the most diverse reasons that afflict theentire supply chain (wars, raw materials, bad communication), that many categories of medicines are indeed difficult to find. Especially in correspondence with some seasonal peaks such as that of the flu (or, alas, as in the case of new medicines for obesity e diabetescorresponding to some fashions related to easy weight loss).

It was Fedez who relaunched the topic, who on his Instagram profile made particular reference to the possibility of finding the pancreatic enzymes necessary in the pharmacy to be able to properly nourish himself in a case, like his, of pancreasectomia almost total in neuroendocrine tumors. «Having had pancreas surgery and having practically almost all of it removed, like all the people in my situation I need to take pancreatic enzymes to be able to eat and assimilate food, and we are having problems” he explained in an Ig story. The singer and influencer mentioned the Ministry of Health, saying he was determined to contact the Italian Medicines Agency. And wondering if this shortage is a national problem.

It has been, and has been for a long time. The ministry responded with a statement specifying that the shortage concerns in particular one drug, il Creon: «This is a known situation and independent of the regulatory activities of Aifa, which has already provided patients and healthcare workers with adequate information, including operational information, for some time». Yet there are always thousands of drugs in short supply: Unfortunately, this is not an unprecedented situation. It is enough to consult the periodic update published on the AIFA website to understand, in detail, the medicines that the agency defines as «temporarily not available on the national territory as the MA holder (the legal person responsible for the authorization and of the marketing of the medicinal product) cannot ensure a continuous supply, with respect to the patient’s therapeutic needs”.

Equivalent drugs, these unknown

However, not all medicine shortages represent too serious a problem for citizens. In many cases, in fact, it is possible to overcome the deficiency by using a equivalent medicine (in Italy we use it too little, convinced in this case too by clichés and bad information) while in others it is possible to ask the doctor to prescribe a alternative drug. It is also good to remember that in the absence of an equivalent or therapeutic alternative, hospitals and/or healthcare companies may request to import the missing drug from the foreign market.

What causes drug shortages

Returning to the causes, these can be of different nature: ranging fromunavailability of the active ingredient to the ceased or interrupted production up to legislative or regulatory measures or indeed the unexpected increase in requests. However, it should be remembered «that if a drug not declared “deficient” by the MA holder (and therefore not present in the list of deficient drugs) is nevertheless missing from the pharmacy, it could be a temporary unavailability, or a local discontinuity in distribution».

The latest list of shortage drugs is very recent, dated January 26th: here it is. And it is unfortunately very dense. In short, the problem certainly isn’t just Fedez’s and those who need pancreatic enzymes. It goes fromAccofila medicine used to stimulate the production of white blood cells in situations such as advanced HIV infections or in patients with leukemia awaiting a bone marrow transplant, of which, however, there is an equivalent, throughEdevixin for renal shock – for which there are no equivalents – up to Zinnatan antibiotic that is part of the second generation cephalosporins.

These are just three examples: the list includes, as mentioned, hundreds of drugs: if in most cases the problem is easily solved with alternatives or equivalents, in many cases one ends up in a dead end. The AIFA file precisely lists the medicines, the active ingredients, the reasons for the shortage and all other useful information on how to behave if the situation is particularly serious.

