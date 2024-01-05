Drug trafficking or living as an artist: the judiciary wants to take ‘illegally obtained’ 8 tons from JoeyAK

#Drug #trafficking #living #artist #judiciary #illegally #obtained #tons #JoeyAK

Did Joël H., better known as rapper JoeyAK, earn tons of money from his artist life or is he involved in the cocaine trade? It is the question hanging over the so-called ‘confiscation case’ today. JoeyAK, frontman of rap formation ‘Zone 6’ from Holendrecht, was already convicted in 2020 for money laundering of more than €200,000. But the Public Prosecution Service suspects the man of having obtained much more money illegally, amounting to more than 800 thousand euros.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, an investigation into the bank account and searches where clothing, receipts and money were found, among other things, shows that JoeyAK did not obtain a large part of his assets legally. He is said to have earned a large part of his fortune from the cocaine trade, but exactly how much remains unknown.

‘Three tons invested in cocaine’

The public prosecutor substantiates this with a video in which a child from the rapper’s immediate environment plays with wads of money totaling 200,000 euros. According to the Public Prosecution Service, chat messages also support the cocaine trade. Under the name ‘concrete’, AK would talk to another member of ‘Zone 6’ about three hundred thousand euros that would be reinvested. Someone who often participates in the rapper’s video clips would also have received a Rolex watch. As AK raps in his song ‘Stay Soldier’: “Anyone who fights in the neighborhood gets a Roly from me.”

His lawyer Wouter de Zanger believes the Public Prosecution Service’s story is insufficiently substantiated. He also states that the Public Prosecution Service provides insufficient evidence to say that AK trades in cocaine and that they charge too little legal income for performances at home and abroad. Money that was often paid in cash, not just for the performances. He also received cash for meet and greets with fans, which, according to several witnesses, amounted to a wad of money between five and ten centimeters thick.

The lawyer once again points out the status of his client: “He doesn’t just rap anything, he is a very popular artist. His albums are highly rated, and his songs are listened to tens of millions of times.” For example, he points to the song ‘Huts’, which has been streamed more than 31 million times on Spotify.

Previous conviction

Today’s hearing is a continuation of an earlier conviction of H. In 2020 he was convicted of kidnapping a woman and her two children. He allegedly threw hot water on the woman’s neck and hit her several times with a weapon. He was sentenced to more than three years in prison, but was released early with an ankle monitor.

But during the period that he was released, H. committed another criminal offense, according to the justice department. The leader of ‘Zone 6’ is said to have kidnapped and assaulted a rival rapper together with other members of the rap formation. According to the Public Prosecution Service, all suspects were involved in the kidnapping. Although all suspects deny the kidnapping, the judiciary demanded years in prison, seven years against AK and four years against Danzel S. (Bigidagoe, ed).

The court will rule in the confiscation case on February 16, and a ruling in the case surrounding the kidnapping of the rival rapper will follow in March. Made about the latter AT5 this report:

