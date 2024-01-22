Drugs worth 2.5 million euros, found in the garage of a Romanian from Italy. The man had only been in the Peninsula for a month

#Drugs #worth #million #euros #garage #Romanian #Italy #man #Peninsula #month

The record capture was made by the State Police, as part of an investigation carried out by the Mobile Brigade of the Brescia Police Department.

A record seizure of drugs was made as part of an investigation carried out by the Mobile Brigade of the Brescia Police Department. In the garage of a young man recently arrived from Romania, there were 265 kilograms of drugs, including hashish and marijuana, valued at around 2.5 million euros.

The alleged trafficker has already been arrested and transferred to the prison of Mombello Canton, where he is at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“As the General Directorate of Police informed in a note, a few days ago, the investigators had located a garage, located on a central street of the city, where the suspect was being watched for coming and going at times and in ways incompatible with life his personal and professional. Further investigation led to the assumption that the premises operated as a “logistics base” for the storage of drugs, acting as a warehouse. After the necessary elements were obtained, state police officers raided the garage and located (and seized) over 250 kilograms of drugs, namely approximately 125 kg of marijuana and approximately 140 kg of hashish, as well as materials of vacuum packaging and three precision balances”, according to stiridiaspora.ro.

Searches were also made in the home of the 30-year-old Romanian, in Desenzano del Garda, where 22 thousand euros in cash, a money counting machine and other drugs were found.

The Romanian’s mother believes that it is a stage, saying that her son was used as a scapegoat by traffickers.

“The mother, whose testimony is reported by Giornale di Brescia, says that her son told her that he worked as a simple driver. On the day of his arrest, according to the woman, he was supposed to drive from Verona airport to Brescia, where he was supposed to leave a car. At the time of his arrest, however, the 30-year-old man was stopped while opening the garage of the house with a remote control in his possession, where 125 kg of marijuana and 140 kg of hashish were found. The Romanian did not live in the house in Via Zadei in Brescia, where the drugs were found, but was resident in Desenzano. The judge for preliminary investigations ordered the preventive detention in prison for the 30-year-old man, who has no criminal record and arrived in Italy just a month ago”, writes stiridispora.ro.