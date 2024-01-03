#Drugstores #delivering #dengue #vaccine #sharp #increase #price #expected



PHARMACY

Drugstores are not delivering the dengue vaccine and a sharp increase in its price is expected

Pharmacist Ernesto Morales, president of the Formosa Pharmaceutical Federation, said that although there is stock, drugstores have stopped shipments, something common when they expect an increase. Currently, the cost is $51,000 per dose

After a brief plateau, the demand for the dengue vaccine is once again increasing in the Formosa pharmaciesalthough most drugstores are not delivering it to pharmacies during these first days of the year, something that would be due to the proximity of a strong increase.

In statements to The morninghe president of the Pharmaceutical Federation of Formosa, pharmacist Ernesto Morales, commented: “Until last week, before the New Year, drugstores were sending vaccines, but ‘in dribs and drabs’. But today (yesterday), none of them are providing them and I think it is a speculative issue.”

He explained that this is because generally, increases in the prices of medicines and pharmaceutical products occurred during the first days of the month. “The price will surely vary“, he anticipated, detailing that, in some pharmaceutical manuals, the price of the vaccine already appears at $ 61.000that is to say, 10 thousand pesos more than the current cost of each dose. This new price is not yet on the lists of the drugstores, but it is likely that they are waiting for this update to resume normal provision.

“Right now, I still have them in my pharmacy, but if I ran out, I wouldn’t be able to replace them at the moment,” he finally commented. Morales.

It should be remembered that the dengue vaccine, known by the trade name Qdenga, is developed by the Japanese laboratory Takeda, and consists of two doses, to be applied with a difference of three months between the first and the second. Today, each dose costs approximately $51,000, but based on what the pharmacist stated, in the coming days we would have to add about 10 thousand pesos more.