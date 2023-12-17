Dry and persistent cough will be stopped in no time with this method!

Following the coronavirus epidemic, a severe and long-lasting flu and cold epidemic occurred this year as well. While many people complained about the flu, which was worse than the coronavirus disease, those who survived the disease complained of a persistent and dry cough that did not go away.

While many people complain that their cough does not go away despite using cough syrups and medicines, a natural cure for persistent cough has been found. While the method used before the development of modern medicine was found to be very useful in the new epidemic, many people who used it stated that their cough was stopped thanks to this method.

WHAT IS THE CURE FOR DRY AND PERSISTENT COUGH?

Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a small pan. Then turn off the stove. Before the butter gets warm, add 2 tablespoons of molasses into it. Take this mixture in a bowl and add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix well. After it has cooled, consume this mixture throughout the day, especially when coughing attacks occur.

Prepare this mixture fresh daily. So, instead of making too much and consuming it for a long time, prepare it fresh daily. While many people who used this method on social media stated that their cough decreased, the method stood out because it is natural.

