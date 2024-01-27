Dry skin and itchy head… evidence of a serious illness

#Dry #skin #itchy #head.. #evidence #illness

Health experts have warned that an itchy scalp could indicate increased blood sugar levels as a result of uncontrolled or undiagnosed diabetes.

“High blood sugar can cause inflammation and damage organs, tissues and blood vessels,” says pharmacist Abbas Kanani. “This can make your body have difficulty transporting oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles, which can damage the hair growth cycle.”

He added: “Blood circulation can be poor when you have diabetes, and this can lead to dry and itchy skin.”

He continued: “It allows bacteria to grow when there are high levels of sugar in the blood and tissues, and this also helps the infection develop more quickly.”

An itchy scalp may not be the only symptom you have from undiagnosed diabetes, as you could also suffer from hair loss or alopecia that occurs because a person’s immune system attacks hair follicles.

Researchers do not know for sure what causes this condition, but if you have diabetes, you are more likely to develop alopecia.

