Dry skin in winter? LINDA. readers have the solution

Another adds: “I have a perfume mix allergy and have to be very careful about what I put on. I am not easily impressed, my expectations are rarely met. I also took that approach with this cream.”

First impression

High time for yes, the test. We first asked our testers about their first impressions. A tester describes: “The pot has a simple, but beautiful design. That is positive for me: I don’t need bright colors and flashy texts on the outside. The packaging is large and the smell of the product is neutral.”

Other testers give similar descriptions. The aforementioned tester continues: “My skeptical attitude immediately crumbled. What a fantastic structure: soft and thick. I immediately tried it all over my body and I think it is a wonderful product. And most importantly, I didn’t have an allergic reaction.” Also important: according to testers, it does not stick and it is absorbed no-time in.

Before sleeping

Testers each use the cream at a different time. In the morning or just before bedtime and occasionally extra when necessary. For example, on dry parts of the skin, such as hands, heels and elbows. This tester tips: “The spreadability is nice, both on dry and damp skin. Personally, I prefer applying it to damp skin after showering.”

On to the results, because they are overwhelmingly good. Almost all testers are very enthusiastic. One of them says: “Before the test period I had dry and red spots on my skin, including my face. These disappeared within 1 to 2 days and my skin felt nourished, even the morning after applying it.”

Hydrated all day long

Another tester confirmed this: “When applied, the cream immediately gave a refreshing and tingling feeling. Something really ‘happened’. It is quickly absorbed, non-sticky and the effect is great: my skin stays hydrated all day long.” The testers were also pleased that the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream can be used all over the skin: from your toes to the crown of your head. “And that saves a lot of mess in the bathroom.”

Test passed?

We asked the testers to think back on their original expectations – does the cream meet these expectations? Almost all of the testers answered this with a resounding ‘yes’. “I am a real fan and will buy this product myself from now on. I expected to write a critical review, but the product is really good for my allergic skin. I am also satisfied with the price.”

Highly recommended, literally

Would the testers recommend this cream to you? 80 percent immediately answered ‘yes’ and 15 percent ‘maybe’. Clear language, then. When asked whether the testers will buy the cream themselves once it runs out, more than half immediately answer ‘yes’. Stunning results, then. “If you are looking for a good, thick base cream, this one is definitely worth a try,” concludes one tester. So say goodbye to that dry skin this winter. We can thank CeraVe for that. You order yours here.