DS 7 E-TENSE 4X4 360 with exclusive design for special customer

#ETENSE #4X4 #exclusive #design #special #customer

DS Automobiles delivered to two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne a customized model of the DS 7 E-TENSE 4X3 360, which features an exclusive livery.

The exterior customization of the model is the result of the work carried out by the French brand’s teams, who sought to follow the guidelines given by the driver to make this car unique.

In this way, the two-tone design of the body combines with a new satin gray color (Satin Grey) with a black lacquer that extends from the roof to the hood. With metallic and mineral accents, the new color covers the entire front part, progressively fading across the body, giving way to Lacquered Grey.

The overall effect is reinforced by graphic elements present on the front bumper, which recall the high-tech DS LIGHT VEIL signature, allowing the brightness of the daytime running lights to be extended through the body color.

The personalization continues in the exterior mirrors, with the same two-tone finish and two materials between gray and black, satin and lacquered.

The hood emblem features the Jean-Eric Vergne (JEV) logo, which is complemented by a “JEV 25” emblem (his racing number, which refers to the day he was born) on the front doors, completing this exclusive design. .

Remember that the DS 7 E-TENSE 4X4 36º is equipped with a plug-in hybrid engine with 360 hp and a torque of 520 Nm, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and equipped with a 14.2 kWh battery that allows a range of 57 kilometers in 100% electric mode (WLTP combined cycle).