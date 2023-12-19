DSTV Angola celebrates 25 years reaffirming its commitment to customer satisfaction

DSTV Angola celebrated its 25th anniversary, on December 9th, with a festive and glamorous moment held in Luanda, with a nostalgic look at the milestones achieved over the years and the reinforcement of the ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in the national market.

The event, which marked two and a half decades of innovation and quality entertainment provided by DSTV, brought together Angolan partners, customers and public figures. Furthermore, the occasion was dedicated to honoring employees who work at DSTV Angola, reinforcing the company’s focus on creating jobs and strengthening a culture of development, integration and professional appreciation.

During the celebration, the institution’s technological advances were highlighted, which transformed the way Angolans consume content and opened Angola to the world. DSTV is excited about the future and hopes to continue to be the best entertainment choice, connecting people through unique experiences and excellent content, with a special focus on continuing to invest in national entertainment production.

The last few years have been one of great achievements for DSTV, from its humble beginnings in 1998, to the production of the first content 100% made in Angola, produced by Angolan creatives, which has allowed, to date, the emergence of 5 channels exclusive locations on the DSTV platform.

DSTV Angola is a leader in the provision of satellite television services, and offers a wide range of channels and premium content, thus being present in the homes of Angolans, providing quality programs, while at the same time following the evolution of public preferences.