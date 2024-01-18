Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner seen kissing for the first time | Backbiting

#Dua #Lipa #actor #Callum #Turner #kissing #time #Backbiting
Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have been spotted kissing for the first time in Los Angeles. Footage of the romantic moment was shared by several entertainment sites on Wednesday, including TMZshared.

Rumors about a possible relationship have been circulating for some time. So last week they went out for dinner together and the Dance The Night– singer at an afterparty of the premiere Masters of The Aira new series starring 33-year-old Turner.

The British actor is best known to the general public for his roles in the Fantastic Beasts-films The Crimes of Grindelwald in The Secrets of Dumbledore. The 33-year-old Turner previously had a relationship with actress Vanessa Kirby.

The 28-year-old singer was together with French director Romain Gavras last year. Before that, the British artist was in a relationship with model Anwar Hadid.

The two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Also Read:  Tommy Lee accused of sexual misconduct during helicopter flight | Backbiting

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain
Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain
Posted on
End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play
End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play
Posted on
This is what the diet should look like
This is what the diet should look like
Posted on
It seems that China knew about the coronavirus two weeks before it told the whole world
It seems that China knew about the coronavirus two weeks before it told the whole world
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News