Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner seen kissing for the first time | Backbiting

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have been spotted kissing for the first time in Los Angeles. Footage of the romantic moment was shared by several entertainment sites on Wednesday, including TMZshared.

Rumors about a possible relationship have been circulating for some time. So last week they went out for dinner together and the Dance The Night– singer at an afterparty of the premiere Masters of The Aira new series starring 33-year-old Turner.

The British actor is best known to the general public for his roles in the Fantastic Beasts-films The Crimes of Grindelwald in The Secrets of Dumbledore. The 33-year-old Turner previously had a relationship with actress Vanessa Kirby.

The 28-year-old singer was together with French director Romain Gavras last year. Before that, the British artist was in a relationship with model Anwar Hadid.

The two have not yet confirmed their relationship.