Dua Lipa announces new song and her fans are already very excited: “Too happy with this news” | Music

#Dua #Lipa #announces #song #fans #excited #happy #news #Music

Music Four years after her blockbuster ‘Future Nostalgia’, Dua Lipa (28) is back with a vengeance. On Thursday, the singer shared an announcement of her second song ‘Training Season’ on the upcoming album. This was a few months after the launch of her first hit ‘Houdini’. Nothing can be heard in the post yet, but the announcement is enough for a lot of enthusiasm among her fans. “Thank you for making this day a great day,” it says, among other things.

In the post that the singer placed on Instagram, nothing can be heard about the new song. But we do get to see Dua Lipa hanging out at a bar, where she wears a black bodysuit, white stockings and black heels. She also released the title of her song and the launch date, February 15. “I love you so much,” says the comments on the post. “I tried to like this twice, I’m too excited for her new song.”

(Read more below the post)

This content contains cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept cookies from social media to still display the content.

The three-time Grammy Awards winner previously released ‘Houdini’. The track heralded a new chapter in her career after the 2020 blockbuster ‘Future Nostalgia’. The single was immediately showered with great reviews and was viewed more than 22 million times on its first day. Additionally, the singer received two nominations for the 2024 Grammys, for “Song of the Year” and “Best Song Written for Visual Media,” both for the summer hit “Dance the Night” from the “Barbie” movie soundtrack.

Belgian fans will also be able to enjoy Dua Lipa’s new songs live this year. On Saturday, July 6, 2024, she will headline Rock Werchter.

LOOK. Dua Lipa receives citizenship from Albanian president

READ ALSO

Rock Werchter 2024 features a second headliner: Dua Lipa closes on Saturday

PORTRAIT. Dua Lipa at Rock Werchter 2024: “Dreaded horror scenario became a dream” (+)

Dua Lipa shares striking selfies after drinking five cocktails: “I think she’s drunk”

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access