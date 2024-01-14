Dubai wants to sell the most expensive house in the world. Open the super-luxury doors and see the gallery – Executive Digest

#Dubai #sell #expensive #house #world #Open #superluxury #doors #gallery #Executive #Digest

Dubai has an obsession with having the greatest everything in the world. It has the tallest building in the world, the fastest roller coaster, the tallest swimming pool and now it also wants to sell the most expensive house in the world.

With favorable economic conditions and ease of obtaining a visa, the luxury segment has grown in the country, with a large share of Russian millionaires looking to protect their assets, the new fortunes of cryptocurrencies, the rich from China and India and citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as ‘Expansión’ explains.

In the third quarter of 2023, Dubai attracted 1,449 million euros in investment in the luxury real estate market, according to data from real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

The prices of the most exclusive houses grew by 14% compared to the 2.4% recorded worldwide.

And the country’s ambitious goals appear to be coming to fruition. According to Robb Report’s updated ranking, Dubai has, for the first time, three properties on the list of the most expensive homes for sale in the world in 2024.

In the fourth and fifth positions in the ranking are two apartments with a price of 187.40 million euros each, located at the top of two skyscrapers not yet built in Business Bay.

The first is at the top of a 48-story building, has 13,476 square meters, four bedrooms, a large swimming pool and an elevator that will take the owner’s car to the room.

The second is at the top of the 100-story tower in front of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. It is a duplex that includes a gym, sauna, three living rooms, two kitchens, two dining rooms, a cinema room and a huge master bedroom of almost 500 square meters.

Apartment overlooking the Burj Khalifa | 45.71 million euros.

In sixth place comes a house known as “the marble palace”, which has a price of 186.48 million euros. It is located in Emirates Hills and has five bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, as well as a large garden with exotic vegetation.

The Marble Palace | 186.48 million euros.

At the moment, none of these three properties surpasses the record set by the 217.56 million euros paid in 2019 by multimillionaire Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, for his triplex in the Central Park South tower, in Manhattan.