Dublin Airport Explains Why Starbucks ‘Changes Name’ to Vista Coffee

#Dublin #Airport #Explains #Starbucks #Vista #Coffee

Jakarta –

The alleged brand renewal or rebranding of Starbucks has become the talk of netizens. This follows the Starbucks outlet at Dublin Airport, Ireland, changing its name to Vista Coffee.

Through the X account (formerly Twitter) @DublinAirport, the airport explained that the name change was made because Starbucks’ contract expired in December 2023.

The airport also explained that Vista Coffee is only a temporary brand, before a new local brand will occupy the outlet permanently in March 2024.

“The new operator (which uses Starbucks products) will run the cafe as Vista, ensuring customers get the best service,” the account tweeted, quoted Wednesday (10/1/2024).

The airport added that these changes are part of a major overhaul of food and beverage (F&B) outlets at T1 and T2 in the coming months.

“This will result in a number of units operating on a temporary basis, under generic brands, for a short period of time, while outfitting work is completed,” he added.

Vista Coffee itself was first introduced by Dublin Airport via its X account on January 4 2024. The airport introduced Vista Coffee as a new brand located in Terminal 1. The airport also stated that previously this location was occupied by Starbucks.

“Vista Coffee is located in the T1 area, just after The Loop, formerly occupied by Starbucks. This is just one of the new and improved food and drink offerings that will be introduced at Dublin Airport in 2024,” the airport wrote.

Not long ago, the upload was widely highlighted by many netizens. The reason is, the menu board installed at the outlet still has the words ‘Your Starbucks Favorites’ written on it. As a result, many suspect that Starbucks is rebranding.

“This is still Starbucks guys,” wrote the account @kilo****

“This is Starbucks rebranding. Keep boycotting,” wrote the account hime****

“This is actually Starbucks rebranding to trick us. Keep boycotting, guys,” wrote the account @7vn***

In addition, Starbucks is one of the brands targeted by the boycott campaign because it is suspected of being pro-Israel. Many people around the world are calling for a campaign to boycott brands or products that are pro-Israel or affiliated with Israel. Therefore, the news of this rebranding received a lot of attention from netizens.

(shc/kil)