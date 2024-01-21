Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has skin cancer | Royal family

#Duchess #York #Sarah #Ferguson #skin #cancer #Royal #family

Sarah Ferguson has skin cancer. The 64-year-old Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, British media reported on Sunday. That’s just six months after she was treated for breast cancer.

A spokesperson for the ex-wife of British Prince Andrew says that 64-year-old Ferguson is doing well under the circumstances. She is being further examined to see if the cancer was detected at an early stage.

“It is clear that a new diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer is worrying, but the Duchess remains in good spirits,” the spokesperson said.

The cancer was discovered when Ferguson, mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, had some moles removed.

Last year, the Duchess reported that she had been treated for breast cancer and had an amputation. “The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her the prognosis is good. She is now recovering at home,” her spokesperson said at the time.

