Duda, who visited Lithuania, has a clear position on Ukraine’s NATO membership: he said when he could join

#Duda #visited #Lithuania #clear #position #Ukraines #NATO #membership #join

“During the war, Ukraine cannot be accepted into NATO, [nes] this would automatically mean that NATO would have to go to war with Russia. Of course, this will not be allowed, but I think that it is necessary to follow such a path, so that only one last element remains, the last piece of the puzzle, which would make Ukraine a full member of the North Atlantic Organization at the moment, the moment the war ends”, – in an exclusive interview Delphi the president of Poland spoke.

An official invitation, he believes, would be extremely important in terms of both the security of Ukraine and the defenders of Ukraine.

In 2024, even a few dozen countries will have elections. A. Duda said he hoped that even after that, the West would not stop supporting Ukraine, and the USA would do the same, regardless of who wins the presidential election.

Support, according to the president, is vital for Ukraine.