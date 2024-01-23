Duda, who visited Lithuania, has a clear position on Ukraine’s NATO membership: he said when he could join

#Duda #visited #Lithuania #clear #position #Ukraines #NATO #membership #join

“During the war, Ukraine cannot be accepted into NATO, [nes] this would automatically mean that NATO would have to go to war with Russia. Of course, this will not be allowed, but I think that it is necessary to follow such a path, so that only one last element remains, the last piece of the puzzle, which would make Ukraine a full member of the North Atlantic Organization at the moment, the moment the war ends”, – in an exclusive interview Delphi the president of Poland spoke.

An official invitation, he believes, would be extremely important in terms of both the security of Ukraine and the defenders of Ukraine.

In 2024, even a few dozen countries will have elections. A. Duda said he hoped that even after that, the West would not stop supporting Ukraine, and the USA would do the same, regardless of who wins the presidential election.

Support, according to the president, is vital for Ukraine.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - Volodymyr Zelensky is terrified of Donald Trump's secret plan

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Fuss surrounding NPO journalist Janine Abbring in pension advertisement, VPRO ‘not enthusiastic’ | TV
Fuss surrounding NPO journalist Janine Abbring in pension advertisement, VPRO ‘not enthusiastic’ | TV
Posted on
Should Anderlecht-Genk be replayed? This is the result of the hearing – Football News
Should Anderlecht-Genk be replayed? This is the result of the hearing – Football News
Posted on
These cancers are the most common in France
These cancers are the most common in France
Posted on
A double-lane bridge soon to be operational
A double-lane bridge soon to be operational
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News