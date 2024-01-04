Due to a damaged cable, the electricity supply in Riga has been interrupted for approximately 2100 customers of the “Sadales network”.

#Due #damaged #cable #electricity #supply #Riga #interrupted #approximately #customers #Sadales #network

Illustrative photo

Photo: Lita Krone/LETA

Electricity supply was interrupted on Thursday morning in the vicinity of Mežciems, Riga, for about 2,100 customers of the electricity distribution network operator AS “Sadales tīkls”, the company told LETA agency.

Representatives of the “Distribution network” inform that on Thursday at 5:50 a.m. a technological disturbance was registered in the electrical network, affecting the electricity supply to approximately 2100 customers in Riga – in the vicinity of Druvienas, Mežciems, Hipokrātas, Līdumas streets.

The reason for the power failure is a damaged 10 kilovolt (kV) cable.

The operative work team of the “Distribution Network” has started the localization of the damage and its elimination in order to restore the electricity supply to all customers as soon as possible.

“Sadales tīkls” is an electricity grid maintainer and developer in Latvia, part of the state-owned “Latvenergo” concern. The company provides operation, renovation and planned development of distribution networks, monitoring of electricity use, loss reduction measures and electricity accounting, as well as creates new connections.

