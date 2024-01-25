Due to a power outage, the plane of the German foreign minister landed in a completely different place than where it was planned

#Due #power #outage #plane #German #foreign #minister #landed #completely #place #planned

Annalena Baerbock’s plane was diverted to the Saudi city of Jeddah instead of Djibouti in East Africa. The plane circled over the Red Sea for more than an hour before being cleared to land in Saudi Arabia. The delegation will try to enter Djibouti again on Thursday.

The chief pilot of the plane stated that despite all their efforts, they failed to get permission to fly into Eritrea.

The fact that there was a power outage at the Eritrean Ministry of Foreign Affairs also contributed to the problem.

According to the German delegation, it was not even possible for the military plane to avoid Eritrea’s airspace due to the attacks of the Houthi rebels in Yemen against ships traveling in the Red Sea.

Baerbock said after the incident that “you have to be flexible” in crisis-hit regions

everything can’t always go on as in normal, peaceful times.

During his trip to Africa, the German foreign minister gives priority to the discussion of the security situation caused by the attacks of the 20s. Even before departure, he highlighted that the Bab-el-Mandeb strait between Djibouti and the Yemeni coast is one of the most important transport routes in the international trade network and efforts must be made to guarantee its security.

The German foreign minister’s three-day trip to Africa began with engine problems, so he left Germany on a military troop transport plane instead of the government plane.

During his trip to Africa, in addition to Djibouti, he will also visit Kenya and South Sudan, where he is scheduled to participate in diplomatic negotiations focusing on the bloodshed caused by the Sudanese civil war.

