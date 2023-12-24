Due to the almost unbearable heat in the summer, this city in Europe is better to visit in the winter: the temperature rises to 20 degrees and the sun pleases

#Due #unbearable #heat #summer #city #Europe #visit #winter #temperature #rises #degrees #sun #pleases

Unlike many European countries, in Seville you can sit in outdoor cafes in winter, because even in December and February the temperature ranges from 16 to 20 degrees, writes “Express”. Plus, with an average of five to six hours of sunshine a day, and November and December usually only raining about 6-8 days a month, you can still get your vitamin D.

However, the weather can get a little worse in the evenings, so you should pack a coat, scarf and gloves and don’t forget an umbrella.

The cool weather is very different from the heat that prevails here during the summer months. Due to the hot air blowing from North Africa, Seville is called the “Iberian Furnace”. Persistently high temperatures in recent years have alarmed weather experts, who say the city will eventually turn into essentially a desert.

During the winter months, the summer tourist areas are relatively quiet, so it’s worth visiting the city’s best attractions, such as Seville Cathedral, which is the third largest church in the world and was built in the 15th century. The huge cathedral is overshadowed by the bell tower, which was originally a minaret of a mosque, built when the city was under Muslim rule.

If you’re visiting during the Christmas period, you’ll be in the city until January 6. festive events are held. The main shopping streets are decorated with lights, there is entertainment such as street musicians playing, and local goods are also available for purchase.

There are also several Christmas markets to visit, such as the Feria de Artesanía Creativa near the town hall and the Feria del Belén near the cathedral.

There are many places in the city where we can sit down in the evenings and spend a cozy time enjoying local food.

Then see a flamenco show – this dance originates from Andalusia. Seeing a live show in Seville is a must and there are usually more shows in the winter when the weather is not so hot.

Even in a crowded city with impressive architecture, the spacious Plaza de España is a must-see. Located in Maria Luiza Park, it consists of a magnificent semicircle of stone buildings surrounding a canal with arched bridges and a central fountain.