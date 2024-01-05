Due to the crisis in Liberty Ostrava, many companies are at risk

#Due #crisis #Liberty #Ostrava #companies #risk

This emerged from Friday’s working meeting of representatives of the region, trade unions, industrial companies and the Union of Industry and Transport of the Czech Republic in Ostrava on the situation in the steel industry in the Moravian-Silesian region.

“We dealt with, among other things, other companies in the Liberty campus that are connected to the networks,” said Moravian-Silesian Governor Jan Krkoška (ANO).

“We wanted assurance that these networks would continue to function, we decided to ask the smelter’s management to make us a strategy on the operation of distribution networks for other companies,” he added, adding that the most important thing for the region at the moment is that businesses from the Liberty campus they continued to function.

Veolia will temporarily represent the Liberty Ostrava smelter. It supplies the polyclinic and the hotel with heat

The governor pointed out that none of the companies had lost power so far.

“At the moment we have information that everything is running, they have some spare resources. But we are preparing and we want to have the material in case something happens, so that we can help them with one phone call. So they know who they can turn to. So that the companies don’t spin in a vicious circle,” he pointed out.

“If we’re talking about electricity, there’s a local distribution system run by Tameh. How long he will manage it is a question for the insolvency administrator,” noted Deputy Governor for Industry, Energy and Smart Region Jakub Unucka (ODS).

“If there were any interruption, there really has to be some kind of crisis solution, because someone has to manage it,” added Unucka.

The situation is being mapped not only between suppliers

According to the president of the Union of Industry and Transport of the Czech Republic, Jan Rafaj, there is a need to map the situation, especially of healthy companies in the Liberty Ostrava area.

“Because they are important to us. There are companies there that contribute to the economy of the region, employ people, however, their risk at the moment is being involved in the energy system built there,” admitted Rafaj.

According to him, the region can help by preparing an analysis of how these companies should proceed in the event that, for example, electricity supplies are interrupted for some of them.

“So that the companies can get their bearings, because someone has a license, someone is a distributor, someone is a supplier, and they have to be clear, if by chance someone’s license is suddenly taken away, how they should proceed,” said Rafaj.

Students also pay extra for the interruption of operations at the Ostrava smelter. They lost professional training

The chairman of the KOVO Trade Union, Roman Ďurčo, said that roughly a hundred companies operate in the area, which are dependent on the companies Tameh Czech and Liberty Ostrava.

“Here I would ask that the representatives of Liberty, Tameh and, by extension, the insolvency administrator who is in charge of Tameh, start acting intensively,” appealed Ďurčo.

Hejtman Krkoška added that by mid-January, the regional company MS Pakt should have ready a list of companies that are involved in Liberty Ostrava’s supply network. There should be around four hundred of them.

“From that list, we should trace how much those companies depend on Liberty,” explained Krkoška.

Ďurčo: They won’t start it on Tuesday

Although the management of Liberty still expects that on Tuesday, January 9, most of the six thousand employees of the smelter will return to work, union boss Ďurčo considers this to be a utopia.

“It’s technologically impossible. It’s clear to anyone who works in the steel industry that it can’t happen on January 9,” he assured, adding that the metallurgists will be at home for a longer time.

“You know that now the water is being drained, the pipes are depressurized, and remember that the smelter is such a small town. So before it really adapts technologically so that production can start, a period of weeks, if not months, is needed,” estimated the chairman of the KOVO Trade Union.

It is still not clear when the employees of Tameh in Ostrava will return to work

He told the employees of Liberty Ostrava to be patient. “The company really won’t run overnight. And I would like to call on the owner of the company to start acting constructively,” he said to Sanžív Gupta, who controls Liberty Ostrava through the GFG Alliance concern.

The Ostrava smelter faces a drop in demand and has problems paying its obligations for a long time. In October, it temporarily shut down the last blast furnace, and before Christmas, its management decided on a warm shutdown of the last two coke oven batteries, leaving employees at home from Friday 22 December.

The reason was the termination of the supply of all energy from the company Tameh Czech, which Liberty Ostrava owes two billion crowns.

Tameh, employing over 300 people, ended up in bankruptcy because of this. From Thursday, December 21, a general moratorium protects the smelter from all creditors, based on the decision of the Regional Court in Ostrava.

The Liberty Ostrava smelter will be shut down next week