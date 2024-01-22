Due to the drop in population, a number of elementary schools in South Korea only have less than 60 students

#Due #drop #population #number #elementary #schools #South #Korea #students

Jakarta –

One in five elementary schools in Korea now has fewer than 60 students, while one in 10 elementary schools has fewer than 30 students. This condition is the impact of the decline in birth rates, which has resulted in many South Koreans being reluctant to marry and have children.

Referring to data from the Korea Educational Development Institute released Monday (22/1/2024), of 6,175 elementary schools throughout the country, the total number of students is less than 60 people in 1,424 schools, or the equivalent of only 23.1 percent of the total number of students a year ago.

This figure has increased 2.3 times compared to the number of students in 2003 when 610, or the equivalent of 11.2 percent of 5,463 schools had fewer than 60 students.

South Jeolla Province, for example, was recorded as having the highest number of schools last year with 212 schools. Followed by North Gyeongsang Province with 207 schools, North Jeolla Province with 206 schools, and South Chungcheong Province with 177 schools.

The number of elementary schools with fewer than 30 students increased drastically by 4.1 times to 584, or the equivalent of 9.5 percent, compared to 2003 which was only 141, or the equivalent of 2.6 percent.

The Ministry of Education reports that the number of elementary, middle and high school students is expected to decline from 5.13 million this year to 4.84 million in 2026. This number is expected to continue to fall to 4.27 million in 2029.

How bad are the conditions in South Korea now?

As a result of many of its citizens choosing not to have children, South Korea is now the country with the lowest fertility rate in the world, with a fertility rate of 0.78 in 2022. The fertility rate is defined as the number of babies born to each woman.

The figure has fallen from 0.84 in 2020 and 0.81 in 2021.

As the population declines, the government is trying to encourage citizens’ desire to have children by expanding maternity incentives, paternity leave benefits, and providing housing welfare programs for families with newborn babies.

Watch the video “On the issue of decreasing birth rates in North Korea, Kim Jong Un cries”

(vyp/up)