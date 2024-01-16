Due to the return of Edwin Evers, playlist and DJ names, Dennis Ruyer did not want to go to JOE

#Due #return #Edwin #Evers #playlist #names #Dennis #Ruyer #JOE

Dennis Ruyer could not be heard on JOE this morning. The radio maker changed his mind and returns to his ‘old love’ Radio 538, where he has been heard for 23 years. The music that JOE plays, the rest of the DJ team and the return of Edwin Evers to 538 made Dennis reluctant to move to the station.

“I have a very broad taste in music,” Dennis says in conversation with Patrick Kicken. “I’ve been listening to JOE a lot lately and at one point I thought: is this really what I should be doing right now? Then I miss ‘Dance Smash’ or a new hit by Taylor Swift: the energy of hit radio music. And Evers came back to 538. These are all small things that persuaded me to revise my contract.”

Few big names

Dennis was the first ‘big name’ to come to JOE. Later, Coen and Sander also switched to the DPG Media radio station. But other big names failed to materialize. “Kai is a great talent,” says Dennis. If names such as Gerard Ekdom or Rob Stenders had come to JOE, that could have been the deciding factor for him to stay, according to Dennis. “I am very sensitive to the blood type of people I work with,” he says.

His confidence in Dave Minneboo, who as radio director would have brought Radio 538 back into better waters, also played a role. “Dave has recently adjusted many things that bothered me about 538. With promotions, for example, social media or how things were arranged.”

Dennis emphasizes that he has received the full confidence of program directors Iwan Reuvekamp and Roeland Snoeijer at JOE. “They included me in everything very democratically, but my mission 538 is not over yet.”

