Due to the war in Gaza, tourism in Bethlehem collapsed, thousands lost their jobs

Because of the war in Gaza, the Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem were canceled, the usual decorations were also missing from the streets, and no Christmas tree was set up in the city center. CNN puts it bluntly in its reporting that Christmas was essentially missed in Bethlehem. At this time of the year, many tourists always come to Bethlehem, considered the birthplace of Jesus, which, according to Business Insider’s description, is now more like a ghost town.

“I have been to Bethlehem several times, where Christmas is very special, as there are usually many celebrations and lots of people here. But you can’t celebrate when people are suffering, so we pray for peace,” said one of the few tourists who visited the city despite the war.

The lack of tourists is also dramatic because Bethlehem largely lives on tourism, about 70 percent of the city’s income comes from it, and this also basically comes together during the Christmas period. Due to the lack of tourists, more than 70 hotels in Bethlehem were forced to close, causing thousands to lose their jobs.

Bethlehem at Christmas time – Photo: Hazem Bader / AFP or licensors

