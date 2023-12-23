Due to Ukraine, supplies are exhausted: the USA buys American-developed Patriot missiles from Japan

The U.S. government on Friday welcomed and praised Japan’s sale of Patriot missiles to the U.S. to replenish the U.S. military stockpile.

The White House and the Department of Defense, the Pentagon, have both issued statements that state that the United States is contributing to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region through the air defense equipment coming from Japan and by increasing the American stockpile.

To accommodate the deal, the Japanese government amended its export rules this week, which ban the sale of entire weapons systems. Missiles that can be used for American Patriot systems are also manufactured in Japan under American license.

According to assessments, the Patriot missiles sold by Japan to the United States indirectly allow the US government to continue supplying Ukraine with military equipment. US military stockpiles have been depleted due to continued shipments to Ukraine and cannot be replenished from domestic sources due to the political debate over aid to Ukraine. (MTI)

