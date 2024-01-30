Duh! The First Lady of South Korea was dragged into a scandal because of a Dior bag, this is the story

#Duh #Lady #South #Korea #dragged #scandal #Dior #bag #story

When he first arrived in Indonesia for the G20 Bali Summit meeting in November 2022, Kim Keon Hee made many netizens fail to focus. Likewise, when he attended the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta in September 2023. The same thing also happened when he visited India and England accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Wherever she sets foot, the charm of Kim Keon Hee’s typical Asian beauty is hard to resist. His face looks youthful even though he is already five years old. Moreover, the first lady of South Korea (South Korea) also has tastes fashion the highest.

Who would have thought, Kim Keon Hee was apparently involved in many scandals. Most recently, he was suspected of accepting bribes in the form of luxury bags.

Dior bag Rp. 35 million

Video Screenshot of Kim Keon Hee’s Luxury Bag Bribery Scandal/ Photo: YouTube/Voice of Seoul News

A hidden video footage shows Kim Keon Hee receiving a Dior bag worth 3 million won or around IDR 35.3 million at the office of Covana Contents, her exhibition planning company in Seoul.

The video was recorded by Korean-American pastor Choi Jae Young or Abraham Choi in September 2022. Left-leaning media Voice of Seoul News began broadcasting it on YouTube in November 2023.

Screenshot of ‘The First Lady’s Exclusive Hidden Camera Report’/ Photo: Voice of Seoul News

The Dior bag scandal is said to be straining President Yoon Suk Yeol’s relationship with his party, the People Power Party (PPP) and could become a stumbling block to winning the April 2024 elections.

This is because South Korea’s Anti-Corruption Law prohibits public officials and their spouses from receiving gifts worth more than 1 million won (Rp. 11.7 million) at a time or a total of 3 million won in one fiscal year.

Screenshot of ‘The First Lady’s Exclusive Hidden Camera Report’/ Photo: Voice of Seoul News

The situation then escalated when a member of the party leadership council responded to this situation. Kim Kyung Yul likened Kim Keon Hee to Marie Antoniette, the Queen of France who was famous for her luxurious and extravagant lifestyle.

Screenshot of ‘The First Lady’s Exclusive Hidden Camera Report’/ Photo: Voice of Seoul News

Meanwhile, supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol said Kim Keon Hee was the victim of a smear campaign. The Dior bag scandal may have been a plot to catch him breaking the law.

Many parties are calling for an apology from the South Korean President and his wife over the Dior bag scandal. However, they chose to remain silent.

Celebrities’ Favorite Dior Bags

Dior Caro/ Photo: instagram.com/skuukzky

The blue Dior bag in the vortex of the South Korean first lady’s scandal is the dream bag of many women. Top celebrities were seen showing off this handbag when it was released in 2021. These include Korean artists such as Suzy and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

That’s the Dior Caro bag. The name Caro was chosen by creative director Maria Gracia Chiuri as a tribute to Christian Dior’s sister Catherine.

Using techniques caning As an exterior motif, this bag is made from light and soft leather and has intricate details arranged neatly around the entire body of the bag. Everything is done by the skilled hands of Dior bag craftsmen based in Italy. The size is not too big and not too small, flexible to be a companion for daily activities.

