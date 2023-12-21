Duka with a fine from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection. Customers paid for unordered products

#Duka #fine #Office #Competition #Consumer #Protection #Customers #paid #unordered #products

The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) announced in a statement that the Swedish furniture and kitchen accessories sales chain Duka in Poland has over 60 stationary branches and an online store. He added that in June, the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection accused the company of adding additional goods to customers shopping online. The questioned practice lasted almost the entire last year – from January 4 to December 27.

The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection pointed out that people shopping in the online store had “promotional” products added to their orders without prior express consent. Depending on the promotion period, an umbrella or a cup was automatically added to the basket full of goods selected by the buyer. “In order to avoid purchasing an unwanted product, the consumer had to remove it, which could have been omitted if the basket was full,” the Office reported.

Adding a promotional product to the basket – according to the Office – should depend solely on the will and decision of the consumer, and not on the entrepreneur who believes that the consumer can remove an unwanted product from the basket on his own. “If the buyer did not notice the additions when making the payment, the umbrella or cup became his property. Returning an unwanted purchase meant that DUKA chain customers had to spend time and incur the costs of sending the parcel,” the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection said.

The President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Tomasz Chróstny, believes that the website should be created in such a way that the consumer can navigate it intuitively and safely.

“Designing a website in a way that forces consumers to take active steps to ensure that their shopping cart does not include products they have not chosen is a disloyal activity that makes it difficult for the consumer to make online purchases. An entrepreneur offering a product on promotion may suggest that the consumer add it to their list. basket, but cannot make this decision for the consumer himself,” emphasized the president, quoted in the Office’s announcement.

The President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection found that consumers may not have noticed the additional item when placing an order and made a purchase they had not planned, the Office said. He added that the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection imposed a fine of PLN 1,578,000 for Duka International’s practice violating the collective interests of consumers. PLN 61. Its amount – as stated – was influenced by the company’s cessation of prohibited practices.

Moreover, in accordance with the decision of the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Duka is to compensate consumers for losses and refund money for automatically added goods to all consumers who placed orders in the online store and paid for unordered additions between January 4 and December 27, 2022.

“Respectively in the amount of PLN 24.99 to those who did not decide to return them and PLN 14.50 to others who sent the goods back at their own expense,” the Office said. He added that consumers who did not decide to return can keep the added products.

“Information about the decision of the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection is to be sent by e-mail and text message to injured customers, and it should also appear on the company’s website and social media,” it said.

As emphasized by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, the decision issued is not final and may be appealed to the court.

