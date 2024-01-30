Duncan Laurence apologizes after criticism for ‘short’ show in Paradiso

#Duncan #Laurence #apologizes #criticism #short #show #Paradiso

“I apologize to everyone who was disappointed after my show in Paradiso on Saturday that the concert did not last long enough,” the singer writes on Threads. “It was never my intention to disappoint you in this.”

Laurence’s show lasted about seventy minutes, but according to the artist it will be longer in the future. ‘I promise we will take this feedback very seriously and will extend the set. Of course I want to put on the most beautiful and best show for you.’

The singer further writes that he is ‘shocked’ by the reports about the concert and all the gossip that is circulating about him. “I have no phobias, I have never missed a rehearsal, my tickets do not cost 49 euros, I no longer have panic attacks, and look, I also speak Dutch and I have done so all my life,” said the singer.

‘I’m not on hard drugs, in fact I’ve lost enough people in my life to them. I eat healthy and I exercise regularly. I am not anorexic. I don’t understand where these stories come from… and I don’t even want to know. And yet you tell them.’ Laurence believes that journalists should focus better on issues that ‘deserve much more attention’.

